Minor arrested after loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A minor was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public School since the start of the school year.

Police have not said how the minor got the gun or the charges the minor is facing.