Minor arrested after loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A minor was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public School since the start of the school year.

 Police have not said how the minor got the gun or the charges the minor is facing.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:22 AM

