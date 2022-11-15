Minor arrested after loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A minor was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.
This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public School since the start of the school year.
Police have not said how the minor got the gun or the charges the minor is facing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.