Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

BALTIMORE -- Excitement is reaching a fever pitch ahead of yet another billion-dollar Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night. 

While there weren't any winners in Friday's drawing, there was a $1 million dollar ticket sold in Maryland. Lottery officials say the lucky ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. 

The jackpot for Tuesday night's will have an estimated annuity value of $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash option of $568.7 million. 

If the jackpot is hit Tuesday it would be the third-largest in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Friday's drawing produced a total of five $1 million second-tier winners nationally.

In addition to the one in Upper Marlboro, there were two in New York, one in New Jersey and one in Florida.

Nationally, there were more than 4.4 million winning tickets sold for Friday's drawing, including 102,416 winning tickets in Maryland.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 8:55 AM

