Watch CBS News
Local News

Middle River neighborhood block closed for "hazardous device" investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A neighborhood block in Middle River is closed Wednesday morning to traffic and pedestrians as a hazardous device team conducts an investigation, Baltimore County Police said. 

Police said around 7:45 am. that Middle River Road is closed from Compass Road to Biggs Road. 

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.