Middle River neighborhood block closed for "hazardous device" investigation

BALTIMORE -- A neighborhood block in Middle River is closed Wednesday morning to traffic and pedestrians as a hazardous device team conducts an investigation, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said around 7:45 am. that Middle River Road is closed from Compass Road to Biggs Road.

(8:09 a.m.) Members of the #BCoPD Hazardous Devices Team are in the area conducting an active investigation. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 31, 2023

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.