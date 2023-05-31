Middle River neighborhood block closed for "hazardous device" investigation
BALTIMORE -- A neighborhood block in Middle River is closed Wednesday morning to traffic and pedestrians as a hazardous device team conducts an investigation, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said around 7:45 am. that Middle River Road is closed from Compass Road to Biggs Road.
An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.