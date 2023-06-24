Watch CBS News
Middle River fire injures civilian, firefighters, and displaces over a dozen people

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A two-alarm fire in Middle River injured a civilian and two firefighters on Saturday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire started around 5:50 a.m. Firefighters were able to get it under control about 45 minutes later, fire officials said.

The fire damaged multiple homes in the 9800 block of Decatur Road. It displaced nine adults and five children, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The civilian and two firefighters sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 10:17 PM

