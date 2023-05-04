Police suspect foul play in 2002 disappearance of Baltimore County mother

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are searching for clues in the case of a missing woman, after concluding that her disappearance was the result of foul play, the department said Thursday morning.

Michelle Rust, who was 24 years old at the time, vanished on July 20, 2002, while preparing for her three-year-old son's birthday party, police said.

Initial suspicions suggested Rust went to the store to purchase supplies, but witness interviews revealed that no one saw her leave her Arbutus home, nor drive her vehicle. Police said her green 1998 Dodge Caravan, was later found on Clyde Avenue in Lansdowne.

Since her disappearance, no activity on Rust's financial accounts or cards has been observed. Police also said Rust's personal belongings, such as the clothes and jewelry she wore the day she disappeared, remains unaccounted for.

Detectives have sought to rule out suspects by "determining individuals' whereabouts and activities on the day of the disappearance", but so far, they have only been able to rule out Rust's parents.

While the search for evidence continues, investigators have released more details about Rust's case.

"Family members say that Michelle Rust loved her three-year-old son, and would not have disappeared on her own, leaving the child behind. She is also a diabetic and dependent on insulin. This adds more weight to the conclusion that she has been the victim of foul play," Baltimore County Police said.

Michelle Rust, whose maiden name is Lins, is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She had a permanent retainer on her lower teeth and a cut on the ball of her right foot at the time of her disappearance.

She was wearing a black V-neck shirt, a princess cut sapphire ring, a diamond engagement ring, and a white gold cross necklace with diamonds.

Police said they will be searching for evidence in the 1800 block of Clarke Blvd., and other undisclosed locations in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.