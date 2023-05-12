Metro Subway stations temporarily closed, service to resume Friday evening

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — All Metro SubwayLink stations will be temporarily closed with no train service until 6:20 p.m. Friday evening, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.  

The MTA said the closure is due to reports of smoke at several stations.

Shuttle bus service is in place to accommodate patrons from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins, making all station stops in between, MTA said.

Customers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra travel time as the MTA works to restore service. 

Service updates can be found on the MTA Service Alerts webpage. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on May 12, 2023 / 1:39 PM

