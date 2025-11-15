Mega Millions single ticket holder nabs largest jackpot in Georgia's history - $980 million

A single ticket holder in Georgia nabbed the state's largest jackpot ever in a Mega Millions drawing Friday night — $980 million.

Friday's winning numbers were 1-8-11-12-57 and the Mega Ball was 7. The single ticket was purchased at Publix in Newnan, Georgia, Mega Millions said. Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $452.2 million.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the largest winner in our state's history," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement.

The state's previous record was set when a Powerball ticket sold in Buford, Georgia, on Oct. 23, 2024, garnered a $478.2 million jackpot. The prize was split between two people who selected the cash option of $230.6 million.

Mega Millions in April rolled out several changes for 2025, including new ticket prices, jackpots and an increase in the odds of winning, according to the multistate lottery game.

Ticket prices increased — but so did the chance for winning the jackpot, the lottery said.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.602 billion, won on Aug. 8, 2023, when a single winning ticket was sold in Florida.