MDOT increases Lyft Rideshare Credit to $10

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Association Highway Safety Office announced an increase in the Lyft ride-sharing credit to $10 on Thursday.

The MDOT said their goal is to get more people in Maryland to use the safe ride service over the winter holidays, especially amid the large amount of DUI arrests this seasons.

"According to preliminary data, so far this month (December 1 – 13, 2022) 500 people have been arrested for driving under the influence, with at least one arrest occurring in each of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions.," the department said.

Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $10 ride-share credit per weekend while supplies last.

The increase ride-share credits are provided by a grant from the Governor's Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org.