MD Court of Appeals grants convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo new sentencing hearing

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's highest court granted convicted D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo a new sentencing hearing, citing Supreme Court case law on life sentences without parole for juveniles.

Malvo was 17 when he and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, in 2002. For the Maryland killings, Malvo was handed six life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In a 4-3 ruling filed Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals determined Malvo was due a new sentencing hearing under the 2012 Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which says life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles violate the Eighth Amendment.

The Supreme Court ruled four years later, in Montgomery v. Louisiana, that the standard set in Miller could be applied retroactively. Both rulings came after Malvo was sentenced.

"We hold only that the Eighth Amendment requires that he receive a new sentencing hearing at which the sentencing court, now cognizant of the principles elucidated by the Supreme Court, is able to consider whether or not he is constitutionally eligible for life without parole under those decisions," the majority in the Maryland court wrote.

The Virginia Appeals Court heard his case in 2018, but a change in Virginia state law made him eligible for parole, so Malvo withdrew.

Muhammad was executed at a Virginia prison in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.