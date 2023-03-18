Mayor Scott promises 'thorough investigation' after three children killed by West Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- A raging fire in West Baltimore killed three children and injured one adult on Saturday.

Now, Mayor Brandon Scott is promising that a "thorough investigation" will be made "into the cause of the fire to determine what happened" and to prevent it from happening again in the future.

Update on the Brighton Street fire it has just been confirmed that the three children have died from their injuries — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Brighton Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters rescued five people, including the three children, from the fire. The children later died from their injuries, according to Baltimore City Fire Department.

Firefighters rescue five people from a dwelling fire in the 3000 block of Brighton Street two adults and three children all listed in critical condition fire has been placed under control and as to the cause of this fire it is under investigation — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 18, 2023

The two adults were initially listed in critical condition. Their conditions were revised later in the day.

By late afternoon, the woman was still in critical condition at the hospital, but the man had been discharged from the hospital, Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark said.

The man had not been inside the house when firefighters were fighting the fire, Clark said.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to the brave firefighters and first responders who risked their lives to save others and contain the fire," Scott said in a statement. "Their dedication and selflessness are an inspiration to us all, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their heroic efforts."

Scott said the city would work closely with the family, their friends, and community members to provide them with the resources they need at the difficult juncture in their lives.

"To the family and friends of those who perished in this fire, please know that our entire community is here to support you," Scott said. "We stand with you in your grief and offer our deepest condolences."