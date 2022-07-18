Mayor Scott announces plan to protect Poppleton homes from West Baltimore redevelopment project

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has altered the city's plan to redevelop part of Popppleton so that the colorful houses on Sarah Ann Street are protected from demolition, according to city officials.

The houses at 319 and 321 North Carrollton Avenue will be protected from redevelopment plans too, Scott said when touting the decision to amend the Land Disposition and Development Agreement in a press statement on Monday.

Black Women Build will restore the houses on Sarah Ann Street and make them available for homeownership opportunities, according to city officials.

The agreement centers around redeveloping 13.8 acres of land and turning it into affordable housing. It was forged in 2006.

City officials have taken incremental steps toward moving forward with the plan in recent years.

They have been working to relocate the families who have resided in the houses on Sarah Ann Street.

Some of the families who reside in the targeted area have publicly pushed back against the city's plan, hosting a variety of events to draw attention to their plight.

The Eaddy family, which lives in one of the houses on North Carrollton Avenue, painted the side of the house closest to West Mulberry Avenue to say "SAVE OUR BLOCK Black Neighborhoods Matter" in November 2021.

"Losing my home is like a death to me," states the message, which is attributed to Sonia Eaddy. "Eminent Domain law is violent."

Eaddy expressed gratitude for Scott's decision to spare her home.

"I've been fighting to save my home for the last 18 years, fighting for development without displacement," she said. "Let's stop the misuse of eminent domain all across the state. This is a start, and I hope this is the beginning of more community involvement. Black neighborhoods matter. Poppleton matters."