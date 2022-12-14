Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.

Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.

Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report.

Baltimore police provided an update this morning on rideshare carjackings:

•5 arrests in 2 carjackings yesterday

•9 recent arrests of juveniles

•5 cases closed

•Make sure you match photo with driver before getting in car

Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are organized. However, the arrests in Tuesday's carjackings don't appear to be part of the normal pattern.

"We are concerned by the ride-share pattern," Worley said. "We do know it is organized. It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob the ride-share driver and take their apps and start answering calls."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said most of the ride-share carjackings involve repeat offenders who are back on the streets after their initial thefts.

Scott questioned the justice system for why these criminals are back out in Baltimore committing these crimes.

"What we have to have a conversation about is, how is it that when, in this pattern or a previous patterns that we've had, whenever we make these arrests, it's the same group of people that we've previously made arrests for?" Scott said. "Why is it that folks have multiple carjacking arrests, other robbery arrests, and we are seeing them back on the streets so quickly?"

Police said many of the arrests they make in carjacking cases involve minors who are eventually released to commit more carjackings.

"I'm sick and tired of talking about the same individuals over and over," Scott said. "I sure as hell don't want my residents being terrorized by the same people over and over. Our detectives are out here busting their butts making these arrests only to have to go after the same crews several months later."

Police offered tips on what they can do to avoid carjackings, including making sure the correct car listed on the app is picking them up and that the photo of the driver on the app is the same as the driver picking them up.

Still, Worley said he would recommend that if people need a ride-share, to continue to order them, and not be persuaded by a "small number" of incidents in Baltimore City.

"There are so many ride-shares that go throughout the city, this is a small number of them," Worley said. "But they are very violent when they do take over the car. We don't want any of our citizens to be victims but we also don't want to have them adjust their everyday life because there are some young men and women out there creating havoc."