Mayor: MLK Jr. parade to go on as scheduled despite cancellation announcement

Mayor: MLK Jr. parade to go on as scheduled despite cancellation announcement

Mayor: MLK Jr. parade to go on as scheduled despite cancellation announcement

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Sunday that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade would kick off at noon on Jan. 16.

His announcement comes on the heels of a public dispute with the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA), which said on Thursday that it had canceled the parade.

There will be a MLK Day parade noon on January 16th kicking off at the normal starting point. My focus during the parade will be very simple! #wemuststopkillingeachother — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 9, 2023

BOPA encouraged Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

"Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year's National Day of Service on January 16, 2023, by signing up to volunteer with a local, regional, or national organization," BOPA said in a statement.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade had been canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Following the announcement that the parade would be canceled for the third year in a row, Scott demanded the resignation of the organization's CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, according to WJZ's media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

BOPA responded with a statement that shifted the blame to the mayor's office.

"BOPA does not have the authority to, nor would we ever assume to, make unilateral decisions on mayoral events," BOPA said in the statement. "BOPA will continue to provide enthusiastic support of the mayor's civic events whenever we are called upon to do so."

Mayor Scott fired back in a letter to BOPA's board shared with the Banner.

"It has become clear that BOPA is not meeting the expectations of the city and is causing significant disappointment and frustration for the residents of Baltimore," Scott said.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ that canceling the parade honoring the civil rights leader was "shameful."

He told WJZ that the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is in violation of its contractual obligation with the Baltimore City of Baltimore.

Part of that agreement includes setting up the MLK Jr. Parade.

"This parade is a long-standing tradition in our city," Costello said. "It's incredibly important to our residents and to our visitors and I think it's shameful what BOPA is doing."

BOPA has recently been in hot water with the Ways and Means Committee, which Costello chairs.

Last summer, the councilman said the committee striped $196,000 from the organization's $2.6 million budget after BOPA did not host Artscape for two years.