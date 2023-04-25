Mayor, city leaders tout success of Community Violence Reduction Ecosystem program

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott and city leaders gathered Monday to provide an update on the city's Community Violence Reduction Ecosystem program.

It's an initiative the mayor said has led to a 19% reduction in homicides, and an 18% reduction in non-fatal shootings since the onset of the program in 2022.

The CVI program utilizes a collection of partnerships from community organization in order to provide youth services that are aimed at reducing violence.

"Last year, when we unveiled this vision for Baltimore CVI ecosystem, I committed to redefining and building on Baltimore's existing conflict mediation and Violence Intervention Program, developing stronger partnerships and coordination with our area hospital partners. Expanding intensive life coaching services, and for the first time ever focusing on victim services," the Mayor Scott said.

The Mayor said the program seeks to help youth with emotional and social development, and peaceful conflict resolution skills.