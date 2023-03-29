Maryland's first lady shares with public how she learned to live with multiple sclerosis

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's first lady, Dawn Moore, has been sharing her experience living with multiple sclerosis during National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

"I was diagnosed over 20 years ago, and I have been very blessed to be considered benign in the course with the illness," Moore said.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder, impacting parts of the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Moore discussed challenges in getting a diagnosis, saying as a woman of color, she dealt with doctors who didn't always hear her or listen to her.

"I had double vision. I had lost the taste in my mouth. I—my gait was off," she said. "He literally said to me, 'I think you are too type-A, and I think you're having a nervous breakdown.'"

The first lady is working to make a difference.

"I applaud the first lady of Maryland for going ahead and coming out about this and helping to raise some more awareness," Dr. Dan Harrison, a neurologist at The University Of Maryland Medical Center, said.

Harrison discussed with WJZ the symptoms of the illness and the toll they take on many people.

"It's a pretty common condition, a lot more common, I think, than people realize," he said. "The latest numbers suggest that there's about 900,000 people in the United States currently living with multiple sclerosis."

Symptoms vary and can include:

Pain

Fatigue

Dizziness

Vision loss

Muscle weakness

Cognitive difficulties

While there is no cure for the disease, scientists are continuing to develop treatments that allow people to live successful fulfilling lives.

"So these are medications that will modify the way the immune system worked, to make it less likely that the immune system is going to attack the brain or the spinal cord and cause those symptoms" Harrison said.

Moore said that she has not taken medication for her multiple sclerosis.

"I did take a very holistic approach to my treatment," she said. "I did the medication, but I was, you know, very, very involved with making sure that physically—physical fitness was a huge part of it. I practice yoga, meditation. And I decided that that was how I wanted to live with my illness. I want to survive my illness."

Early detection, typically done through an MRI scan, can help with treatment options to delay the progression of the disease.