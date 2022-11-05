Marylanders hoping to have the winning $1.6 B Powerball jackpot ticket

BALTIMORE-- The Powerball jackpot is at $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize ever.

It only takes two dollars to win but the cash option will be $782.4 million dollars.

If Scott Gorodtzer won, he would need some time to process what is up for grabs.

"I don't know how I would react," he said. "I probably would just...I don't even know."

He said he would set some money aside for his nieces and nephews' schooling.

But the rest would go to properties and paying off debt.

"It's pretty critical I mean just with everything that's been going on for the past couple of years, with the pandemic and everything, it's rough out there," he said.

Kostas Fokianos is in it to win it and bought 20 tickets to increase his odds.

"Just testing my luck," he said. That's all."

If he won, he said the family would be packing their bags.

"I would have my whole family retiring and traveling throughout the world," he said.

Others say they will make changes in the social media world.

"I'm going to buy back Twitter," Anne Craig said.

All jokes aside, Craig said her first investment would be in education since she knows the struggles as a teacher.

"Schools need so much extra money for tutoring and extra people," she said. "There's not enough people. So that's it. Resources. That's the way to start."

The winner will have 182 days to sign their ticket and claim their prize.

But if a winner is sold in Maryland, the retailer gains a money bag too.

"Retailers earn a $100,000 bonus if they are lucky enough to sell that winning Powerball ticket," John Martin with Maryland Lottery and Gaming said.

If no one wins tonight, the jackpot is expected to increase to 1.9 billion dollars.