Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances

BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.

Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer.

"The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.

Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed.

"It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.

She grew to have a passion to bring to life barrier-breaking African Americans from our past — in the form of costume.

"I wanted to be involved in the classroom, but I didn't want to be the mom that brought cupcakes or cookies or watch the class while teacher made copies for the test," Renee said.

So, the Maryland mother and actress offered to perform and share the incredible life each person led.

"So, I said I can dress up as any historical figure and tell their story in first person, and she said that is a very wonderful idea" Renee said.

Renee's vision is taking off. The project is branching to more schools and into churches and senior-living facilities.

"For the past few years on Facebook I post a picture during Black History Month every day of the month," Renee said.

Renee launched a Black History Month photo series and gave a nod to Madam CJ Walker, and to others who aren't always talked about, like Rebecca Lee Crumpler and Cate Sharper.

"I feel that it is my mission, my calling to tell their stories and to remind people about the contributions and sacrifices our ancestors made," Renee said.