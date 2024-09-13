Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Wonderful weekend before wet weather arrives

By Meg McNamara, Derek Beasley

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE  -- Our Purple Friday is starting off foggy and gray but will turn partly sunny by the second half of the day. 

Patchy dense fog is a factor as you head out the door, particularly for our friends on the Eastern Shore. 

Temperatures will make their way towards the low 80s with humidity levels on the rise. Overnight temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 60s for the most part. 

Low 80s continue for the weekend with partly sunny skies on tap. 

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as a pattern change is coming. Cooler temperatures, more clouds, and chances for rain return to the forecast starting Tuesday and lasting through the weekend.

Due to the increased cloud cover and rain, highs will likely stay in the 70s from Tuesday through the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid-60s across the area. There will be chances of rain each day from Tuesday through next Saturday.

