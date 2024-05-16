Maryland Weather: Wonderful today but wet by weekend

BALTIMORE -- A gorgeous day is in store, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Unfortunately we return to the gray and wet pattern by the weekend.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s and even the low 60s as you head off to work and get the kids to school. Grab the sunglasses before you leave the house because beautiful blue skies are in store today.

A few clouds will be in the mix by the afternoon but all that sun will send temperatures into the upper 70s. Some of you will even hit 70°.