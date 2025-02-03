Maryland Weather: Wintry mix arrives Wednesday night

BALTIMORE-- The roller-coaster ride of temperatures will continue across the region this week.

Overnight, under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop into the 40s for most locations.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, along with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

Colder air will begin pouring into the region Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

A storm system will approach from the west later Wednesday. Moisture spreading over a shallow layer of cold air will bring a chance of wintry precipitation across the region. As of now, western Maryland has the highest chance for significant ice accumulations, beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning. However, a light winter mix could also impact the Baltimore area.

A light coating of freezing rain and sleet will create slick conditions Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by midday Thursday, changing any remaining precipitation to rain.

Rain will move out by Thursday afternoon, with dry conditions expected Thursday night through Friday.

The next storm system will arrive this weekend and could start similarly to Wednesday's system, with a mix of freezing rain and sleet before temperatures rise enough to turn everything to rain by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the period. Highs will climb back into the 50s Thursday afternoon and Friday before dropping into the 30s on Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the 40s.

Next week looks active, with several storm systems to watch closely. One in particular, arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, could bring a significant winter storm to portions of the region. While it is too early to determine who will be most impacted, we are monitoring the middle of next week for potential winter mischief.