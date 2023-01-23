Maryland Weather: Wintry weather possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Rain will move out of the area by this afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy for the rest of the day.

Winds will be gusty out of the west over 20 mph at times.

Highs will reach the mid 40s. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s for most areas under partly cloudy skies.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

With the arrival of the next storm on Wednesday morning...the potential exists for a wintry mix develop before changing to all rain north and west of the Beltway. Western MD will see the most significant wintry precip. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/vxM5QqbNqk — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 23, 2023

The next storm system will arrive Wednesday morning.

The precipation may start as a wintry mix across northern portions of Maryland Wednesday morning, mainly north of I-70 and the 695 Beltway before changing to rain.

The wintry weather will continue through the afternoon and evening for Wednesday where temperatures will remain cold enough to support it.

At this time, travel issues are NOT anticipated in the Baltimore Area. Any accumulations that occur will be minor.

More significant accumulations can be expected in Western Maryland, west of the Blue Ridge.

It will be a wet afternoon and night for most of the area before rain tapers off by early Thursday morning.

The rest of the week looks dry with temperatures remaining above average. Highs will reach the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s to close out the week.

Skies will be partly cloudy through the period with the windiest day occurring Thursday in the wake of the storm system.

A sneak peek at next weekend: Skies will be Partly cloudy Saturday then mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for a late day shower on Sunday into Sunday night.

Temperatures will be reasonable in the 40s for highs with lows in the 30s.