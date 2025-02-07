Maryland Weather: More snow, sleet, & ice arriving Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Expect a blustery, but bright fantastic Friday. More snow, sleet, & ice return Saturday afternoon and night.

We will get a nice recovery day between yesterday's icy mess and tomorrow's wintry mix and ice. Today's weather will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A blustery and gusty northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph will be rather noticeable, but not problematic. High temperatures should reach the upper 40s to near 50° in most neighborhoods.

With a mainly clear sky tonight along with a northeast wind at around 5 mph, temperatures will feel much colder than early this morning. Overnight low temperatures will dip down into the mid to upper 20s. Factor in the light breeze and wind-chills will be as cold as the low 20s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Saturday afternoon into Saturday night for another storm that will bring us a slick & slippery wintry mix that changes to ice.

Saturday will start cloudy, cold, and dry. Snow and sleet will arrive from the south shortly after lunchtime and continue through the mid to late afternoon hours before changing over to freezing rain. A few tenths of an inch of snow and sleet accumulation are possible before the changeover to freezing rain.

Freezing drizzle and pockets of light to steady freezing rain will create icing conditions across the area, especially in our central and northern counties, including Baltimore City. Untreated streets, sidewalks, and driveways will quickly become icy. Also exercise extreme caution on secondary roads, bridges, on and off ramps Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

Right now we are forecasting ice accumulations of 1/10" to 1/4" along and north of I-70; with the highest icing totals expected across northern Howard, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties. The icy mix will taper off before sunrise Sunday. Sunday's weather will turn out much nicer! Sunshine and a gusty wind along with high temperatures in the 40s should help melt any snow and/or ice on the ground from Saturday's storm.

Please check the forecast for updates, especially as the storm is trending colder and a changeover to plain rain is now unlikely.

The winter storm next week continues to look significant, with the potential for heavy snow and ice across the area. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning and increase in coverage and intensity throughout the day. It is too early to determine exact snowfall amounts, but preliminary projections suggest up to half a foot of snow for parts of the state, particularly northwest of I-95. South of the heaviest snow band, including Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, there is potential for freezing rain and sleet. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has Tuesday tagged as a possible Alert Day. An upgrade to an Alert Day is becoming increasingly likely as confidence continues to increase for a significant winter storm to impact the area.

The storm track will ultimately dictate precipitation type. If the system shifts farther north than expected, areas may see a mix or even just rain. However, current indications suggest the region is on track for a significant snowstorm Tuesday.

Snow and rain showers may linger into Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s. Another system is expected to follow on Thursday, bringing a chance for wintry weather in Western Maryland but primarily rain elsewhere. Stay tuned for updates as any shifts in the storm track could mean more or less wintry weather.

With snowmelt and additional rainfall, flooding could become a concern by Thursday, though it is too early to be specific. Regardless, mid-February looks to be an active period for weather across the region.

Stay tuned for updates from the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as we track these developing storm systems.