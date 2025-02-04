Maryland Weather: Wintry weather arrives Wednesday Night

BALTIMORE-- After a mild Tuesday across the region, winter will make a return by midweek.

Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will remain chilly throughout the day Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-30s.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late Wednesday through Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to the potential for travel disruptions caused by freezing rain and sleet.

A storm system will approach from the west by Wednesday night, bringing increasing coverage of mixed precipitation across the region. As temperatures fall near freezing, slick roadways will be possible as a combination of freezing rain and sleet moves through.

At this time, the greatest travel impacts are expected during the late-night hours Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The heaviest wintry precipitation is forecast to fall across western Maryland and the western portions of central Maryland, where up to a quarter-inch of ice could accumulate on surfaces by Thursday morning before temperatures rise above freezing.

An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties through Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the rest of the area, extending as far south as Prince George's, Anne Arundel, Talbot, and Caroline counties. In the advisory area, light accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are expected, which could create hazardous travel conditions overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures should rise above freezing by early to mid-morning Thursday, transitioning precipitation to primarily rain. Most of the rainfall is expected to taper off by early afternoon. Highs on Thursday will reach the low to mid-40s, with temperatures rebounding to near 50 degrees on Friday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The next storm system is expected to arrive during the first part of the weekend, bringing another round of wintry weather on Saturday. While it is still too early to determine exact amounts, a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely before transitioning to rain by Saturday afternoon and evening.

After a quieter period on Sunday and Monday, a stronger storm system is projected to approach the area on Tuesday. This storm has the potential to bring significant snowfall across the region. However, forecast details remain uncertain, and conditions may change in the coming days.

Stay tuned for updates as the WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the latest data.