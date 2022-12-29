Maryland Weather: A winter warm-up will bring rain on New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE -- Hi Everyone!

What a fine day we have today.

We have sunny skies with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s.

But I think the real view of the warm-up coming our way, not just a mild-up, is the difference in overnight temperatures tonight, and tomorrow night.

Tonight we will forecast 28 degrees.

That is about average and even a couple of degrees milder than the past overnight.

Tomorrow night, the low will be 42 degrees. The overnight of New Year's Eve will be even warmer.

It is hard not to make the daytime high for many days in a row near or above 60 degrees our headline, but those overnight lows are impressive.

Rain, unfortunately, is still a part of our New Year's Eve forecast.

But we will post a headline for Sunday saying, "drying out." (Annapolis moving their City Dock fireworks to Sunday night is a pretty good idea.) We just do not see that rain moving through changing its timing all that much.

Weather update:

Our "mild up" continues but enough so that we really need to start saying "warm up."

Rain is still in the forecast for New Year's Eve

A forecast of drying conditions on New Year's Day seems to be solid

Marty Bass