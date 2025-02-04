Maryland Weather: Wintry mix and ice likely Wednesday night

BALTIMORE-- Our next winter storm arrives Wednesday with snow showers & sleet possible late in the day. Ice is likely at night.

A cold front crossing the area today will bring a gusty wind out of the west at 15 to 25 mph. Along with the blustery winds, we'll see a seasonably cool day with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon.

Expect colder weather tonight with a mainly clear sky with lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind-chills will dip into the lower 20s by the Wednesday morning commute.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning as a WJZ First Alert Weather Days for light to moderate sleet and freezing rain. The storm system will come in two pieces.

The first piece will arrive as a narrow ribbon of light to steady snow midday Wednesday into Wednesday afternoon. This batch of snow will be relatively small in width, but it will impact a narrow stretch of locations in its path. Right now, the best chance of this narrow ribbon of light to steady snow and sleet would be along our northern counties near the Pennsylvania border.

Most of central Maryland, including Baltimore, will just remain cloudy, cold, and dry Wednesday. The bulk of the winter weather with our next storm system arrives after 9 PM Wednesday. Snow showers and sleet will break out across the area Wednesday evening and then quickly change to freezing drizzle and freezing rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The freezing rain and ice will quickly change to rain before 7 AM south and east of Baltimore City. The changeover to rain in Baltimore City & nearby areas will take place between 7 AM - 9 AM. For distant areas across parts of Carroll, northern Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties the changeover to rain should happen between 9 AM and 11 AM Thursday. Rain will then taper off by early Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Areas along the PA/MD border may receive a quick 1/2 to 1" of snow Wednesday afternoon, but the bulk of the wintry mix and ice will impact us Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

ICE ACCUMULATIONS

Areas to the south and east of Baltimore will likely receive little to no icing. There could be a very brief period of freezing rain before warmer air changes any ice to rain for areas along and near the Bay.

In Baltimore City along with areas near and inside the Beltway, expect 0.01" to 0.10" of ice. Some higher ice totals will be possible on the northern side of the City and Beltway.

Finally, the greatest icing in our area will likely occur across Carroll, north-central Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties where up to 0.25" of ice is possible. There is the possibility of some localized higher totals, which if occurs, could mean some snapped tree branches and localized power outages. Meanwhile in western Maryland, over 0.50" of ice may accumulate from places like Frederick and Hagerstown and points west.

Driving and walking Thursday morning will be challenging in many areas, especially in and around Baltimore and points north and west where the cold air lingers the longest. School delays and closings will be possible Thursday, especially across central and northern Maryland. The midday and evening road conditions will be significantly better with temperatures well above freezing.

Behind the storm Friday, we'll have a fantastic day of weather. Expect partly to mostly sunny weather with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The next storm system will arrive this weekend and could start similarly to Wednesday's system, with a mix of snow and sleet changing to freezing rain. The newest information suggest the icy mix could linger well into the evening hours Saturday, especially in our northern and western counties. Once the storm gets closer, our weather team will be able to provide more clarity on timing and specific amounts. Ice should change to rain Saturday night as temperatures rise ahead of a cold front.

Sunday may have a leftover spotty shower during the morning, otherwise it's a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s.

Next week looks active, with several storm systems to watch closely. One in particular, arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, could bring a significant winter storm to portions of the region. While it is too early to determine who will be most impacted, we are monitoring the middle of next week for potential winter mischief.