Maryland Weather: Wintry mix to ice begins this evening

BALTIMORE-- A few flurries and snow showers are possible today. A winter storm with sleet and freezing rain begins this evening and continues into early Thursday morning before changing to rain.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued from 9 PM today through 10 AM Thursday for a wintry mix that will quickly change to freezing rain. This will create a coating of ice and slick to slippery travel conditions overnight tonight through part of the Thursday morning commute. School and travel delays will be possible in some of our area Thursday morning before the ice changes to rain. Rain will end around lunchtime. Treated surfaces should remain wet overnight into Thursday morning, but any untreated surface or elevated surface could be slick and icy if temperatures are below 32°.

At this time, the greatest travel impacts are expected overnight tonight into early Thursday morning. The heaviest amounts of freezing rain and icing are expected across western and west-central Maryland, where up to a quarter-inch of ice or more could accumulate on surfaces by Thursday morning. The changeover from rain to ice north & west of the Beltway should take place between 8 AM and 10 AM.

In and around the Baltimore Beltway, ice accumulations of 1/10" of ice are possible. The ice should change to plain rain between 7 AM and 9 AM.

South & east of Baltimore City, including Anne Arundel county and the central and lower eastern shore, a brief slippery coating is possible during the overnight & predawn hours Thursday before changing to rain. The changeover to rain south & east should take place before 7 AM Thursday.

An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties through Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the entire WJZ viewing area from later this evening through mid-morning Thursday.

The entire area will endure rain after 10 AM Thursday before it comes to an end around lunchtime. Thursday afternoon looks much better with partial clearing with highs in the upper 40s.

The second winter storm, in a series of three, is expected to arrive Saturday. This weather maker will bring another round of wintry weather Saturday afternoon and evening. While it is still too early to determine exact amounts, a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely before transitioning to plan rain late Saturday night. Slippery to tough travel is possible, especially on elevated and untreated surfaces Saturday afternoon through late Saturday evening.

Sunday is bright and blustery with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Finally, the 3rd winter storm is scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon and evening in the form of snow. This third storm may come to us in two pieces. The first piece arrives Monday afternoon into Monday with a few inches of snow possible. The second piece has the potential to bring significant snow and/or ice and even some rain across the region Tuesday into Tuesday night. The exact timeline, snow and/or ice amounts, along with potential impacts will become more clear as we approach the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the latest data.