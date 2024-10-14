Maryland Weather: Windy and cooler Monday

We would love to keep the weekend forecast extending into this week... but not to be. A blustery forecast for Indigenous Peoples' Day (aka Columbus Day) is shaping up behind a strong cold front moving across the region. Below normal temperatures settle in for the majority of your week until we're closer to the weekend, Highs today in the low-to-mid 60s will be early.

Indigenous Peoples' Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday night will mark the beginning of several chilly nights, potentially the coldest of the season so far. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s for most areas. However, cloud cover and gusty northwest winds should keep temperatures from falling into the 30s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a stray sprinkle possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-50s. Tuesday night will be quite chilly, with lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-50s again.

The coldest nights of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures dipping well into the 30s across parts of the region. There will be a moderate risk of the season's first frost on both nights, so it's important to take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants.

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will rebound into the 60s, with highs reaching the mid-60s on Friday. The warm-up will continue through the weekend, with sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures at night will dip into the lower 40s.

Next week will start on a mild and sunny note, with sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees. Low temperatures at night will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

