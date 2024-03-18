Maryland weather : Turning windy and much cooler today

BALTIMORE- A strong cold front Sunday night has left us with a blustery and chilly last day of winter!

Winds are increasing out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. The wind will be rather noticeable out of the northwest at 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. High temperatures Monday will be almost 20 degrees cooler than Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Combine the cool temperatures with gusty winds and the day has a cold feel to it.

COOLER MONDAY WITH GUSTY WIND: After temps in the low 70s Sunday afternoon, we'll be 20 degrees cooler Monday. Expect a mix of sunshine & clouds with a few cloudy periods as cold front passes through area. Wind-chills in the 40s. No rain is expected. Have your jackets! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/w8shmlHpNm — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 17, 2024

High pollen levels are a factor. The biggest pollen counts came from trees and mold. Since there is no substantial rain in the forecast this week, pollen levels will remain high to very high. This will be problematic, especially as the wind this week will spread the pollen around the area. Please take your medicine if you're an allergy sufferer.

HIGH POLLEN CONTINUES: The latest observation from this morning has a HIGH pollen count for both trees and mold. Despite the chilly weather most of next week, the pollen levels will remain high to very high. The wind won't help either. Make sure to take your meds! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/BbYZWJYZLK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 17, 2024

We'll continue to see big ups and downs with our temperatures throughout the week. We'll see a chilly shot of air Monday and Tuesday that will keep high temperatures down into the upper 40s & lower 50s. We'll see a brief rebound Wednesday as highs climb toward 60 degrees. Another reinforcing shot of chilly weather arrives Thursday into Friday with highs dipping back down into the upper 40s & lower 50s.

10-DAY TEMPERATURE TREND: After a nice and seasonably warm weekend, we're looking at a chilly week ahead. Wednesday will be the mildest day. Spring starts Tuesday @ 11:06 PM, but true spring feel doesn't arrive until next week. Even so, this doesn't look like a bad week! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PPaRPpTnj8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 17, 2024

Temperatures next weekend should be steady in the middle 50s. We'll eventually climb back into the 60s next week.

RAIN RISK THIS WEEK ACROSS MARYLAND: We've got a small shot for some showers Wednesday afternoon & evening with a cold front. A better chance of rain is in the cards late Friday into Saturday. The exact track & strength of the storm will determine how much rain we get. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/L8WnFbVS2K — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 17, 2024

As far as rain goes, we're looking at a relatively dry pattern. We have the opportunity for a passing rain shower or sprinkle Wednesday afternoon and evening. A better chance of rain is possible as a coastal storm lurks off the eastern seaboard Friday night into early Sunday. The exact track and strength of this storm will determine how much, if any rain, we receive next weekend. Stay tuned for further updates as the week plays out!