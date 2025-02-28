Maryland Weather: Windy weekend with wild temperature swings

BALTIMORE-- The big story as we head into the weekend will be the roller-coaster temperatures expected across the area. Saturday will feel like spring, but by Sunday morning, it will feel more like January.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the most cloud cover arriving later in the day as a cold front approaches the region. This front will shift winds to the northwest during the afternoon, with gusts frequently exceeding 40 mph into the evening.

These gusty northwest winds will usher in colder air Saturday night into Sunday morning. After high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday, temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s by Sunday morning. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens, making it feel like the middle of winter.

Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will only warm to around 40 degrees. It will remain breezy throughout the day. Another cold night is in store Sunday night, with lows dipping into the low 20s. However, temperatures will rebound into the mid-40s with sunshine Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will start off chilly, but highs will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and by Tuesday night, a few scattered showers will be possible, particularly in western Maryland.

A very strong storm system will approach the area from the west on Wednesday. This system will bring strong gradient winds throughout the day, with gusts over 40 mph. Winds will initially come from the south before shifting west as the storm system departs Wednesday night.

Temperatures will warm significantly into the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of the cold front on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may become severe Wednesday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

The storm will exit the area by Thursday morning, bringing cooler temperatures in its wake. It will remain windy throughout the day, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and gusty northwest winds.

Temperatures will dip back into the 20s and 30s Thursday night. Friday will bring afternoon highs in the mid-50s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.