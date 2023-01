Maryland Weather: Rain Chances Return Thursday

BALTIMORE -- After a very nice Wednesday afternoon, clouds will increase across the area through tonight as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will increase from the southwest as a warm front edges closer to the area. Off and on showers will be possible through the mid-morning hours Thursday, with showers becoming more scattered in nature during the afternoon. Highs will reach around 50 Thursday. Rain will taper off Thursday night with overnight lows near 40.

RAIN RETURNS LATER TONIGHT: The latest projections bring chances for showers into the region after 1 AM with increasing coverage through sunrise. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/2hT1syrDMu — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 18, 2023

Dry weather will return to the area Friday with a breezy westerly wind and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Friday will reach the 40s to around 50 with lows Friday night back into the mid 30s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool. Clouds will increase Saturday night and Sunday morning ahead of the next storm that will bring rain to the area on Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY