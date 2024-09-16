Maryland Weather: Wet & cooler week ahead

BALTIMORE -- Today is dry before a wet pattern begins Tuesday through Friday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County through 10 PM Tuesday. This will likely be extended through the rest of the week with a long duration of east to northeast winds and an approaching full moon. Minor flooding is likely during the times of high tide. There is the chance that some of the coastal flooding could reach moderate intensity, so please continue to check back in for updates.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 will make landfall this afternoon along the South Carolina coastline. The tropical system will weaken as it moves to our west, however, we'll still see the moisture from the remnants this week.

A few showers may develop tonight, especially south of Baltimore. A better chance for rain arrives Tuesday evening and Wednesday as the core of the system pushes to our west. We'll be on the eastern side of the circulation, which will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the area. Right now, there still is some uncertainty with how much rain we'll get from this storm system.

1" to 3" of rain appears likely by the end of the workweek. Tuesday night and Wednesday appear to be the wettest days, but scattered showers will likely continue Thursday and Friday. While this week won't be a complete washout, there will be several rounds of showers & storms, so keep the rain gear nearby.

By next weekend, we should start to see some partial clearing, especially on Sunday. Fall officially arrives 8:44 on Sunday morning.