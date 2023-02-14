Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Warmth continues on Valentine's Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff, Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass has your Tuesday morning weather
Marty Bass has your Tuesday morning weather 01:57

BALTIMORE - We will see a continuation of the above average temperatures this week, with the high on Valentine's Day expected to reach the mid and upper 50s. 

Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with an increase in clouds by Tuesday evening as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches the region. 

60-degree temps return by mid-week as a broad area of warm and more humid air overspreads the region ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Friday morning. 

Until then, expect temperatures to run about 20 degrees above average for Wednesday and Thursday. 

Chances for rain will return to the area with the aforementioned cold front on Thursday through early Friday. 

Once the front clears the area by Friday afternoon, cooler air will move in. We'll see highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. 

Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with 60s returning by the middle of next week. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.