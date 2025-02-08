Maryland Weather: Warmer Air Arrives Overnight

BALTIMORE-- Ice accumulations of one-hundredth of an inch reported across most of the viewing area. Luckily, this is not enough to cause hazardous driving conditions.

There is still a possibility of freezing rain along the MD-PA state line through midnight.

Expect warming conditions overnight associated with a warm front overnight. We will see sunshine on Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Dry but Chilly

Clouds will return Sunday night into Monday, but conditions will remain dry through Monday afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Another WJZ First Alert Weather Day Likely

Another storm system will begin moving into the region on Tuesday, bringing a likely WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for heavy snow and ice.

Right now, this system appears to bring a significant round of snow to the area, though a wintry mix is possible depending on the storm's track.

Areas north and west of I-95 have the best chance for heavier snow .

have the best chance for . South of I-95, a wintry mix is more likely.

is more likely. Far Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore will likely start as snow, but precipitation may change to rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

It is still too early to determine exact snowfall amounts, but significant accumulations are possible by Wednesday morning. Be prepared for school and work cancellations or delays on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Lingering Snow Showers

There is a chance for lingering snow showers Wednesday morning, but the storm system will move out quickly.

Thursday: Warmer Air Brings Mainly Rain

Another system will arrive Thursday, but this time, warmer air will likely keep precipitation mostly rain. There is a chance for a wintry mix at the onset, but rain will be the dominant precipitation type.

Highs on Tuesday will stay in the low 30s .

will stay in the . Wednesday's highs will rise to the mid-to-upper 30s .

. Thursday's highs will reach the mid-40s.

Friday and the Weekend: More Storms Possible

Clearing on Friday, with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday will start dry, but another storm system could bring rain to the area by Saturday night.

Stay tuned to WJZ First Alert Weather for updates as the forecast evolves.