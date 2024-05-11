Maryland weather: Warmer with evening showers expected

BALTIMORE- Dry across the state for the time being. Heavy clouds loom overhead for the start to our weekend.

Currently in the 40s, we won't see much change in the temperature department for the next several hours. By late morning we should begin accumulating some heat.

Clouds will persist until mid morning, then sunshine will begin to poke through. We will actually see partly sunny skies by late morning and even see mostly sunny skies for a time before more clouds return.

This added sun will help to boost our temps into the 60s for our daytime highs.

Comfortable, but still a little cool for this time of year.

Tonight, showers return. Not a wash by any means with totals only looking up to a quarter inch overall. We will see temperatures settle into the 40s once again for the state.

Not the best forecast for mom's, so it's up to you to be her sunshine Sunday.

We keep the showers around for Mother's Day with cooler temps on the way. Highs are only expected in the 60s again for the afternoon, but paired with a northern wind, it may be chilly at times. Showers will be scattered throughout the day Sunday.

Finally, the sun returns to our forecast Monday thanks to high pressure moving back over us. We will also see a boost to those temperatures.