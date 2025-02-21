Maryland Weather: Warmer weather expected this weekend

Another cold night across the area as temps are expected to dip into the upper teens and lower 20s

BALTIMORE-- It's going to be another cold night across the area, with temperatures dipping into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend, however. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s. Clouds will thicken as the afternoon progresses, so we'll likely end up with mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day.

Low temperatures on Saturday night will dip back into the upper 20s across the region. Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with even warmer weather, as highs climb into the mid-40s.

By early next week, temperatures will crack the 50-degree mark in many locations, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s on Monday and approaching 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Monday looks dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, chances for light showers will be possible late Tuesday with a weak storm system. Overall, rain chances with this system appear small.

Expect a dry day on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Another cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers. Temperatures will remain mild in the 50s through Thursday before cooling back to the 40s for highs on Friday behind the front.