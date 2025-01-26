Maryland Weather: Warmer week ahead

Temperatures ramp up this week in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Warmer temperatures have returned to Maryland and will continue for most of the week.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop to around freezing under mostly clear skies.

Partly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday, with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusting out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Dry conditions are expected Wednesday, likely the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Slightly cooler weather follows on Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s.

Our next storm system arrives late Friday into the weekend. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday, with a chance of showers by Friday night. Highs on Friday will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread rain is expected Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s. Rain chances will diminish by late Saturday night. Sunday looks dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, topping out in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead, highs will rebound to the mid-50s on Monday before cooling back into the 40s on Tuesday, under a mix of clouds and sunshine.