Maryland Weather: Sunny, Spring Like Days This Week

Weekend warm up accompanied with some clouds, temps peak 40s

BALTIMORE-- Chilly nights and warm days will be the rule this week as the arctic air loses its grip on the Northeast and Mid Atlantic region.

Light winds and clear skies will allow for optimal radiational cooling Saturday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s across the area.

By early next week, temperatures will crack the 50-degree mark in many locations, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s on Monday and approaching 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Monday looks dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, chances for light showers will be possible late Tuesday with a weak storm system. Overall, rain chances with this system appear small.

Expect a dry day on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Another cold front will approach the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers. Temperatures will remain mild in the 50s through the end of the upcoming work week.