Maryland Weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- After a chilly Saturday night and Sunday across the region, temperatures rebounded Monday afternoon into the mid-to-upper 40s.

Another cold night is expected Monday night, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. It should be a beautiful afternoon across the area.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night, with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain chances will creep into the area by Wednesday morning, but the best chance for showers will come between midmorning and the late afternoon and evening hours as a storm system and an associated cold front approach. Winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest throughout the afternoon, with some gusts over 30 mph possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Maryland under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. While the highest threat for widespread severe storms is expected to remain south of the area, a few isolated thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts as they push through. There is also a very low threat of a brief tornado, as wind shear in the atmosphere will be sufficient to support rotating storms.

Storms will develop along and ahead of the cold front, which will clear the area by Wednesday evening. Expect windy and cooler conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with high temperatures Thursday afternoon in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Winds could gust over 40 mph at times throughout the day Thursday, and wind advisories may be needed. As the storm system moves away, winds will ease by Thursday night into Friday.

Friday looks pleasant, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s.

A fast-moving, weak storm system will approach the area Saturday, bringing increasing clouds to start the weekend. There is a slight chance for light showers as the system moves through, but it should exit quickly by Saturday evening.

Sunshine returns Sunday, with highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures will likely rebound into the 60s by early next week.