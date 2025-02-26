Maryland Weather: Warm Temperatures Continue Through Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Warm temperatures will persist across the area through Thursday, with highs climbing back into the 60s by the afternoon. However, a cold front will bring a chance for showers during the morning and early afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with low temperatures only dipping into the 40s across the region.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers in the morning and early afternoon. Rain chances will not be particularly high, but some areas could see wet weather during the first half of the day.

By Thursday night, temperatures will turn colder as readings drop into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Expect breezy and cooler conditions on Friday, but with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with low temperatures dipping into the lower 40s.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Saturday, with highs rebounding into the low to mid-60s. However, another cold front will move through the region by Saturday afternoon, bringing colder conditions by Saturday night.

Overnight lows Saturday will plummet into the low to mid-20s, with highs on Sunday struggling to reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Despite the chilly temperatures, skies will remain mostly sunny.

Even colder conditions are expected Sunday night, with lighter winds and overnight lows dropping to around 20 degrees. Highs on Monday will rebound slightly, reaching the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A gradual warming trend will take shape through the middle of next week. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers, and highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s, but thick clouds and high rain chances are expected. Breezy conditions will persist, with gusty winds Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday.

Rain chances will taper off by Wednesday night, with sunshine and cooler temperatures returning for Thursday. Highs will reach the low 50s.

Mild conditions will continue into the end of next week. Next Friday will bring sunshine and highs in the lower 50s, with nighttime temperatures dipping back into the lower 30s.