Maryland weather: Warm Sunday, isolated PM showers possible

BALTIMORE -- Look for more warm weather Sunday with a mixture of clouds & sun. A few afternoon & evening showers are possible.

After a gorgeous Saturday of weather across Maryland, we have a spectacular evening and night of weather ahead. We will see clouds gradually increase, but the weather will remain dry and comfortable. Evening temperatures in the 70s will fall into the lower to middle 60s overnight.

Sunday will start off with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will quickly soar to 80 degrees by lunchtime. A gusty breeze out of the west will bring a comfortable feel to the air. A strong cold front crossing the state during the afternoon will kick off some isolated to scattered brief showers and thunderstorms. Not everywhere will get wet, but a 15 to 30 minute shower or thunderstorm is possible from the afternoon into early evening hours.

We get a blast of refreshing and crisp air Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will only climb to near 80 degrees. Tuesday's high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Both days will feature low levels of humidity.

Warmth builds Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

The real heat will be felt toward the end of next week into the beginning of next weekend. High temperatures will soar will into the lower 90s Thursday, middle to upper 90s Friday, and lower 90s Saturday. Humidity levels will be moderate, so the heat shouldn't be unbearable.

An early look at Father's Day features dry and very warm weather with highs in the upper 80s.