Maryland Weather: Warm & humid with a late-night shower

BALTIMORE-- After a sunny Saturday afternoon, we can expect cloudy skies Sunday with returning rain chances.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue overnight with a passing shower after midnight and before dawn. Overnight lows stay mild in the low to mid-60s. The humidity also remains in place.

Some of us could wake up to damp pavement on Sunday morning and areas of patchy fog. Most of the day is dry, but there will be more clouds around compared to Saturday afternoon. Spotty showers pop-up around lunch time and continue through the evening hours. Definitely keep an eye on radar, but by no means is tomorrow a wash out. Daytime highs are a bit cooler compared to Saturday in the upper 70s. Take the jacket with a hood to the Ravens game. A passing shower and possibly a rumble of thunder is possible through late evening with a period of steadier rain late Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday look wet with scattered showers both days. The rain chances early week look to be more widespread and impact more people than Sunday's rain chance. We will also have to monitor for areas of isolated flooding. Daytime highs register in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and overnight lows peak in the upper 50s.

Sunny and more seasonable temperatures arrive midweek. It looks beautiful for outdoor activities. Enjoy!