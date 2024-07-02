Maryland Weather: Warm & bright ahead of unsettled pattern

BALTIMORE -- You may want long sleeves or even a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. Our Tuesday is starting off with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We have solid sunshine for the first half of the day with a few clouds in the mix this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s with continued low humidity.

That starts to chance on Wednesday in response to winds shifting east and ultimately south. Temperatures take a step up as well, with highs near 90°.

We are unfortunately bracing for a hot, sticky and stormy Independence Day as a front drops in our direction. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon for your cookouts and pool parties. Chances for storms get better during those crucial fireworks hours so that's something we'll be watching closely for you.

The front will hang around the area through the end of the week and into the weekend, keeping storm chances around.