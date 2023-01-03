Maryland Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue with rain for Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The unseasonably warm weather continues through Wednesday.

Temps overnight will only fall into the mid and upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

There may still be a few passing showers around through later this evening with mainly dry weather expected overnight.

EVENING PLANNER: Aside from a stray shower for the rest of the afternoon expect overcast skies through this evening with temps remaning above 60° through early tonight. @wjz #Baltimore #mdwx pic.twitter.com/M6zpCnmhiM — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 3, 2023

The next best opportunity for rain will arrive during the day Wednesday.

Showers and storms will move into the region from the west and spread across the state through the day.

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s again Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will diminish by Wednesday night with a slight chance for a shower or two on Thursday afternoon as the lagging upper-level portion of the storm system moves across the area.

This means clouds will stick around for Thursday as well with high temperatures a little cooler in the mid and upper 50s.

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler heading into Friday and the weekend.

Highs will only reach the 40s for Friday through early next week with the warmest day being Friday when upper 40s are expected.

Lows at night will dip back into the 30s heading into the weekend.

Another fast-moving storm system will move through the area later Saturday through Saturday night providing a chance for more rain.

It may be cold enough for the rain to mix with some snow across the area, but accumulations are looking unlikely, except for areas west of the Blue Ridge.

Precipitation moves out by early Sunday with a return to dry weather to start next week.