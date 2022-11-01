Maryland Weather: Unseasonably warm first of November

BALTIMORE -- While the clouds might linger from Monday's rain, it's an unseasonably warm first of November.

The Baltimore area will see highs near 73 Tuesday afternoon.

The possibility of rain will continue before tapering off by Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week looks decent—with no rain in the forecast.

Expect periods of clouds and sunshine from Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the 60s.

The lows at night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

An unusual weather pattern will begin later this week and continue into the weekend. It will bring above-average temperatures to the region by the weekend.

People in the Maryland region could see highs in the mid-70s next Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast holds true through the rest of this week without any drastic changes.