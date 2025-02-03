Maryland Weather: Wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday morning

BALTIMORE-- Expect nice and quiet weather now through Tuesday. The next storm may bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, ice, & rain.

Some areas woke up to a slippery start on this Monday across Harford county from some isolated snow showers that passed through Sunday evening. Any slippery surfaces will quickly improve as temperatures climb above freezing this morning. Expect more clouds than sunshine today with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight will stay unseasonably mild by early February standards. A southwest breeze and a mostly cloudy sky will keep low temperatures in the middle 40s.

A strong cold front will cross the area Tuesday morning bringing in a shot of chilly air Tuesday night into Wednesday. During the day Tuesday, winds will increase out of the northwest at 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Highs will top out in the middle 50s before falling later in the day as colder air arrives. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Our next weather maker will arrive late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. This storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, ice, and eventually rain. While not expected to be a major storm, it does have the potential to produce treacherous travel with pockets of sleet, freezing rain and drizzle. This is especially true along and northwest of I-95 corridor. WJZ First Alert Weather Day(s) will likely be issued for late Wednesday and possibly into early Thursday morning for ice accumulation along with slick travel conditions.

The greatest potential for significant icing (0.10" to 0.25") will be to the north and west of Baltimore. However, even the city itself could see a light glaze of ice before precipitation transitions to rain. There is also the possibility of some sleet mixing in at times. Most of the the wintry mix should change to rain by 10 AM before ending early Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be at or below 32° for most of Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, especially north and west of I-95, so any untreated surface has the potential to be extremely slippery until warmer air arrives. By Thursday afternoon, gusty winds out of the southwest should help warm high temperatures well into the 50s.

We'll finish the workweek on a quite note. Friday's weather is partly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Two more weather systems are expected to impact the region over the weekend. The first system may bring an icy mix to northern parts of the state Saturday morning before changing over to plain rain by early afternoon. This system departs Saturday evening allowing us to briefly dry out. A secondary system will bring showers to the area Sunday as a cold front crosses the area. Sunday will be milder ahead of the cold front with highs in the lower 50s.

Please frequently check-in with our First Alert Weather Team this week for any adjustments to the timing and impacts of this potential winter weather. Thankfully neither storm midweek or over the weekend looks major right now, but school delays and some travel disruptions are possible, especially from Baltimore City and points to the north and west.

More significant winter weather and cold temperatures are possible next week, so a tougher winter pattern will be returning to the area. Stay tuned!