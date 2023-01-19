Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Off-and-on rain Thursday

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- On the heels of Wednesday's sunshine and upper 50s, our Thursday is a very different picture.

Some of you are already dealing with rain as wet weather moves in from the west. Today's rain will be off-and-on but we won't officially dry out until after dinnertime. 

Baltimore hit 57° on Wednesday but today we'll wind up about 10° cooler this afternoon. 

With a warm and moist airmass in place, patchy fog is possible today with dense fog expected tonight.

Once any lingering fog mixes out Friday morning, our day is looking calm and dry.

We'll see partly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with wet weather returning by Sunday afternoon. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 4:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

