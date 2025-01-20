Maryland Weather: Alert Days for coldest temperatures in years

BALTIMORE -- Bitter & dangerous cold is here behind Sunday's snow. Beware of slick surfaces with the re-freeze this morning.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for dangerous cold and bitter & brutal wind chills now through Thursday morning.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with high temperatures in the low to mid-20s across the region. Wind chill values will range from the single digits to the teens throughout the day. The gusty winds will make the wind chills painful. They will actually drop this afternoon, which is normally the warmest part of the day.

In addition to the gusty winds and dangerous cold today, a passing snow shower or flurry is possible as winds carry snow showers south and east from the Great Lakes.

Expect wind-chills this morning around 14° and falling to around 10° this afternoon.

A period of very cold temperatures will begin Monday night and is expected to continue through Wednesday night. Low temperatures Monday night will drop into the single digits, with wind chills ranging from near zero to slightly below zero in many locations by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Frigid and Cloudy

Tuesday afternoon's high temperatures will barely reach the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to our south. At this time, it appears the system will stay far enough south to avoid bringing another round of wintry weather to the area. A secondary system arriving from the west may spark off a snow shower or flurry during the late afternoon into the evening.

Even colder wind chills are expected Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, it will feel like 0 to 15 degrees below zero for many locations. In western Maryland, wind chills could plunge to as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wednesday: Extreme Cold Lingers

High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will reach only the mid to upper teens. Another frigid night is in store Wednesday night, with lows dipping back into the single digits. Wind chills will once again approach zero.

Warming Trend Late Week

Temperatures will begin to warm by Thursday afternoon, with highs near 30. Friday morning will start off cold, with lows in the lower teens, but afternoon highs will climb into the mid-30s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, expect a significant warm-up. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 30s, and by Sunday, temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. Overnight lows will remain chilly, dropping into the teens and low 20s Saturday morning and the mid to upper 20s Sunday morning.