Maryland weather: The better half of the weekend has arrived

BALTIMORE- A Chilly start to the second half of our weekend. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s but feeling like the 20s.

I refuse to accept these numbers, but boy do they feel accurate when you walk out that door. Bundle up Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/khaOFooQ6c — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) March 24, 2024

A brisk north wind is still in tact from the frontal system that pushed through. Expect a bit of a wind chill to start off your Sunday.

Things will warm up by late afternoon with the 50s expected.

Winds will keep us on the cooler side of those temperatures throughout the day and even into the evening.

We expect another night in the 30s.

Clear skies and chilly temperatures will carry over into Monday with start up temps back in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday look wonderful with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see a little cloud build up throughout the afternoon and evening hours as we see winds bring in moisture.

By the time Wednesday and Thursday of next week roll in, we will have yet another round of rain expected.

Temperatures throughout next week look more stable and average for this time of year.