Maryland Weather: The beautiful stretch of weather we deserve

We're seeing beautiful weather settling in for the next several days

We're seeing beautiful weather settling in for the next several days

We're seeing beautiful weather settling in for the next several days

BALTIMORE-- After a foggy and cloudy start, we're seeing beautiful weather settling in for the next several days. High pressure will dominate our forecast for the foreseeable future.

Your Saturday is becoming sunny and mild with a high near 80°. Enjoy a pleasant Saturday night under clear skies with temps in the low 50s.

Sunday will bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front is expected to move into the region Sunday night, bringing increasing cloud cover and a chance of showers after midnight into early Monday morning.

The rain should clear out before dawn on Monday, so it won't affect the morning commute or children heading to school. In the wake of the cold front, expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

By Monday night, a surge of much cooler air will arrive, with low temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. The next several nights will be quite chilly, with lows in the 40s for many locations from Tuesday night through Thursday night.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s, but the good news is there will be plenty of sunshine. No rain is expected from Monday morning through the following weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm up toward the end of next week, with highs reaching the 70s as early as Friday.

contributed to this report.