Big warm-up expected later this week

The forecast for the end of the week looks fairly quiet, with gradually warming temperatures across the region.

There is a chance for showers, particularly in areas south of Baltimore, as an upper-level disturbance moves to the south of the region. A few scattered showers will be possible and are expected to continue through Tuesday evening before tapering off.

Low temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. It will be colder Wednesday night, with lows in the low 30s.

Highs on Thursday afternoon will reach the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. There is a chance for showers west of Baltimore by Friday evening. High temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-60s.

Saturday is shaping up to be one of the warmest days of the year so far. Many locations could reach 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for showers, especially during the afternoon for areas north and west of Baltimore.

A better chance for rain is expected Sunday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will still reach the low 70s, but scattered showers are likely throughout the morning and afternoon.

Looking ahead to Orioles Opening Day on Monday, we'll have to monitor the potential for showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the early to mid-part of the day. The timing of the rain is still uncertain, but it may affect the start of the game—and if the system slows down, it could impact festivities throughout the day.

We'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast and provide updates as we get closer to Monday.

Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s. Cooler weather will follow behind the storm system on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.